Marion Wealth Management Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

