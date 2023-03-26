Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.31 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Verge has a total market cap of $47.31 million and approximately $665,321.28 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,683.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00337563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00591425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00073034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00453294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,257,025 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,257,038 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

