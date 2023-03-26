RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,965.92

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,965.92 ($24.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,850 ($22.72). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,874 ($23.01), with a volume of 374,833 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,963.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,088.23.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,073.45%.

Insider Activity

About RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Philippe Costeletos acquired 20,860 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($24.62) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($513,622.74). 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

