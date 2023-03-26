RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,965.92

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,965.92 ($24.14) and traded as low as GBX 1,850 ($22.72). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,874 ($23.01), with a volume of 374,833 shares traded.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,963.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,088.23.
RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,073.45%.
Insider Activity
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.