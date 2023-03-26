SPACE ID (ID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $202.94 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $136.07 million and approximately $202.94 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00333690 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.90 or 0.26100976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010194 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.44798072 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $191,533,931.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

