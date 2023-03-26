DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $750,266.49 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00333690 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.90 or 0.26100976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010194 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

