CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares.

CO2 Solutions Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

CO2 Solutions Company Profile

CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.

