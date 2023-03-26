BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $4.57. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 89,461 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.