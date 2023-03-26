BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $4.57. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 89,461 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

