Ardor Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $88.61 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00061596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017881 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.