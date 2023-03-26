Siacoin Market Cap Achieves $214.47 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $214.47 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,683.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00337563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00591425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00073034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00453294 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,622,922,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

