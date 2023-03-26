Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $14.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00004078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004763 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001553 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,235,015 coins and its circulating supply is 931,957,813 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

