Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $138.44

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.44 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 135.40 ($1.66). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 1,095,410 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £834.63 million, a PE ratio of 455.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.10.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

