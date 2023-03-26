Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as low as C$7.84. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 713,937 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on SGY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.10.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$816.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.05.
Surge Energy Announces Dividend
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
