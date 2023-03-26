Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as low as C$7.84. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 713,937 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SGY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.10.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$816.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.05.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.