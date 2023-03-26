Horizen Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Horizen has a total market cap of $138.41 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.25 or 0.00037010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00131662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00056464 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,509,106 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

