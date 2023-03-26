Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $15.63 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $273.76 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $15.63 or 0.00056464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00131662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00037010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

