Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $434.00 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $434.00 million and $19.25 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,224,436,639 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03591734 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $25,080,479.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

