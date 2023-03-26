Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003888 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $151.24 million and $5.08 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004763 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,532,162 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.