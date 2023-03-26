Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.13 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $202.04 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.17 or 0.06394429 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00061596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017881 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

