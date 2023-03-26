Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.88

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $14.26. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 98,942 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Seng Bank (HSNGY)
