Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.88

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $14.26. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 98,942 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

