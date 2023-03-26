KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.27

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and traded as low as $24.84. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 8,963 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

KONE Oyj Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

See Also

