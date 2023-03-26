Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.34

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and traded as low as $17.75. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 36,371 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Telecommunications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

