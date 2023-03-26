JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.86

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.86 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 130.15 ($1.60). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.61), with a volume of 232,300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £388.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,871.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,142.86%.

In other JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust news, insider Elisabeth Scott purchased 7,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($11,862.95). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

