Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.62

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and traded as low as $22.67. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 375,373 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $470,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,985.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $470,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,985.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,878 shares of company stock worth $3,007,541. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

