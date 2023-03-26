Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 88,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

