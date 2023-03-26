GT Biopharma (GTBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.