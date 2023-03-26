GT Biopharma (GTBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.
GT Biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
