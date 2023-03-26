GT Biopharma (GTBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBPGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

