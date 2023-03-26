Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.42 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.85.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.