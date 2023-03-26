Sareum (LON:SAR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $104.10

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.10 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.14). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 31,855 shares traded.

Sareum Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.35. The company has a market capitalization of £62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3,083.33 and a beta of -0.53.

Insider Transactions at Sareum

In other news, insider Stephen Parker purchased 19,972 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £15,578.16 ($19,130.74). Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

