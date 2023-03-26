Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.47 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.