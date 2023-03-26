Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.82. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 87,412 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

