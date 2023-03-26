JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.55

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and traded as low as $20.69. JCDecaux shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCDXF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.01) to €15.10 ($16.24) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.58) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.