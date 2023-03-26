Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.35

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and traded as low as $18.27. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 6,925 shares traded.
Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.
Community Bancorp Company Profile
Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking.
