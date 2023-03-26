SWK (SWKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. SWK has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SWK by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 342,222 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in SWK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SWK by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corp. engages in financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceuticals. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions, and inventors. It operates through the Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development segments. The Finance Receivables segment is a healthcare capital provider which offers customized financing solutions to a broad range of life science companies, institutions, and investors.

