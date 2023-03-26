Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

LPTX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

LPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.