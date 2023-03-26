Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Leap Therapeutics Price Performance
LPTX stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
