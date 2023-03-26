Fortress Biotech (FBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.75 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

