Fortress Biotech (FBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.75 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
