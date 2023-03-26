Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50-11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

