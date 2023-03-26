SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SABS opened at $0.50 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Further Reading

