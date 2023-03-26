SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.
Shares of SABS opened at $0.50 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
