Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, March 27th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $0.76 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.