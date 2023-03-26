Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 249 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $195.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day moving average is $262.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

