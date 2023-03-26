PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,904,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

