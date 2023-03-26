PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 112 Shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.4% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,333,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $194.19 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

