SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

