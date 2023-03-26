Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 10.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

MGV stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

