DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 97 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.