3,437 Shares in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Price Performance

onsemi stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

