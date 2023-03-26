DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth $37,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in onsemi by 48.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.74.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

