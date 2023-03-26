DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

