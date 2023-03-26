DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $237,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LH opened at $218.41 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

