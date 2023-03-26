2,716 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 15.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

