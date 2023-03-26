Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $80.00 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

