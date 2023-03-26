DeDora Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VSGX opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

