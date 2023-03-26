DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 13,454 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 96,996 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 60,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $33.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

